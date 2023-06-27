YOUR AD HERE »

Warning: No turns

News News |

Jay Hamburger
  

The Park City Police Department on Sunday conducted a round of patrols in the southern reaches of Old Town, watching for drivers committing traffic violations such as turning left from Marsac Avenue to Hillside Avenue. Left turns at the intersection, shown, are prohibited in an effort to reduce traffic on Hillside Avenue and nearby streets. The police stopped at least 12 drivers during the midday hours after observing the turning violations. At least 10 of them received written warnings. The agency regularly conducts traffic patrols in Old Town and elsewhere.
Jay Hamburger/Park Record

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 