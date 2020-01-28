Wasatch County School District aide arrested for alleged misconduct with students at her Summit County home

A Wasatch County School District employee was arrested Tuesday after allegedly inviting three students to her Summit County home to drink alcohol and encouraging two of them to engage in sexual activity, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old aide at Midway Elementary School allegedly threatened to release personal information about a student if the student did not lie to police, according to the report. The woman is a former Division of Child and Family Services employee and may have had access to the information as a former caseworker.

The Wasatch County School District placed the aide on administrative leave, said Kirsta Albert, the district’s public information officer. The woman passed a background check in order to be employed with the district and had worked there for less than a year, Albert said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Albert said the district would not comment further on the arrest.

A 17-year-old female student told authorities that the woman invited her and two male students to the woman’s home in September. While there, she supplied alcohol to the students and encouraged the female student to have sexual contact with one of the male students, according to the report.

The woman denied the allegations when interviewed by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in November, according to the report. She then allegedly sent text messages to the 17-year-old student instructing her to lie to authorities if she was interviewed and to tell them she was never at the woman’s home.

The woman was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of child abuse, witness tampering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.