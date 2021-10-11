WATCH: Andy Beerman, Nann Worel debate leadership styles, policy

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and Councilor Nann Worel met for a debate co-hosted by The Park Record, KPCW, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation Monday afternoon, with the two mayoral candidates squaring off on issues ranging from transportation and traffic to climate change and leadership styles.

