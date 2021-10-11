WATCH: Andy Beerman, Nann Worel debate leadership styles, policy
Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and Councilor Nann Worel met for a debate co-hosted by The Park Record, KPCW, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation Monday afternoon, with the two mayoral candidates squaring off on issues ranging from transportation and traffic to climate change and leadership styles.
Watch the forum here, and be sure to check out the Park City Council candidate forum this evening at 5 p.m., which will also stream live at Facebook.com/ParkRecord.
Mayor Andy Beerman and Councilor Nann Worel, vying for the mayor’s seat, talked traffic, housing and more.