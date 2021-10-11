 WATCH: Park City Council candidates face off | ParkRecord.com
WATCH: Park City Council candidates face off

Park Record Staff
  

Park City Council candidates Tim Henney, Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell participated in a debate Monday evening that was at times contentious. The debate, co-hosted by The Park Record, KPCW, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the Park City Community Foundation, saw the candidates attempt to draw contrasts between themselves and each other as election day nears.

The debate followed one earlier in the day between mayoral hopefuls Andy Beerman and Nann Worel, which can be viewed in its entirety here.

