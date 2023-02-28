 Watch the road | ParkRecord.com
A herd of elk gather above I-80 north of Coalville on Monday afternoon to forage where vegetation is exposed. In the week preceding Feb. 9, there were 30 elk-vehicle collisions in this section of I-80 according to the Utah Department of Transportation. The department has lowered the speed limit in the area from 70 to 60 mph and added potable electric signs warning drivers of large wildlife along the highway. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources plans to install wildlife fencing this summer at the intersection of I-80 and I-84.
David Jackson/Park Record

