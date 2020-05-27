Water district hit with COVID-19

Dustin Walton, a treatment plant operator, shows the personal protective equipment that Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District employees wear when dealing with untreated wastewater. Early on in the pandemic, two district employees tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted four others to quarantine for 14 days. All have since recovered.

Photo courtesy of the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District

The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District deals with all sorts of dangerous pathogens while processing the area’s wastewater, but after an employee’s significant other tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the district was forced to act quickly to prevent the disease from spreading through the workforce, according to general manager Mike Luers.

After taking precautions like presumptive two-week quarantines, the district’s employees are now COVID-free, Luers reported.

Luers said the district learned it might be compromised after an employee’s significant other traveled to Australia early on in the pandemic. She was offered a test when she arrived in the country, and when she tested positive for COVID-19, the district employee sought a test as well.

Both were completely asymptomatic and likely would not have known of their status without testing.

The district employee spent a considerable amount of time with his supervisor, Luers said, so the supervisor also sought a test, which turned out positive. He, too, was asymptomatic.

At that point, the district requested four additional employees who had close contact with the two positive cases to quarantine for 14 days.

Since then, Luers said, no additional employees have tested positive for the disease. Luers said he was glad that everyone was safe and thanked the COVID-19 testing site for agreeing to test the employees.