Water district hit with COVID-19
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District deals with all sorts of dangerous pathogens while processing the area’s wastewater, but after an employee’s significant other tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the district was forced to act quickly to prevent the disease from spreading through the workforce, according to general manager Mike Luers.
After taking precautions like presumptive two-week quarantines, the district’s employees are now COVID-free, Luers reported.
Luers said the district learned it might be compromised after an employee’s significant other traveled to Australia early on in the pandemic. She was offered a test when she arrived in the country, and when she tested positive for COVID-19, the district employee sought a test as well.
Both were completely asymptomatic and likely would not have known of their status without testing.
Support Local Journalism
The district employee spent a considerable amount of time with his supervisor, Luers said, so the supervisor also sought a test, which turned out positive. He, too, was asymptomatic.
At that point, the district requested four additional employees who had close contact with the two positive cases to quarantine for 14 days.
Since then, Luers said, no additional employees have tested positive for the disease. Luers said he was glad that everyone was safe and thanked the COVID-19 testing site for agreeing to test the employees.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Water district hit with COVID-19
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District asked four employees to quarantine for 14 days after two others tested positive. All are now in good health, the district’s general manager said.