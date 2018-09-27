Water line break disrupts service in parts of Old Town

A water line break in Park City on Thursday caused water service to be disrupted north of Heber Avenue in Old Town.

Park City officials said the break happened around 11:30 a.m. on the stretch of Heber Avenue between Main Street and Park Avenue. As of 12:50 p.m., Heber Avenue was closed to traffic while crews investigated the incident.

According to the Park City Police Department, the water lifted the roadway approximately six inches, causing significant damage.

The incident is at least the second water line break to occur in that area in the last three months. In July, a break close to the Park Avenue-Heber Avenue intersection was blamed on a corroded valve.

Other waterworks problems have also plagued Park City in recent months. Water line breaks have been reported in various areas around town, such as Thaynes Canyon and Park Meadows, including one that caused significant damage to the Silver King Hotel on Empire Avenue in June.

Public works officials have said the earlier water line breaks were not related to one another, explaining that Park City’s waterworks system is divided into pressure zones. The incidents, they said, occurred in different zones.

The Park Record will update this article as more information becomes available.