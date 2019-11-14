Way We Were: Park City’s ‘boomers’ were ‘busters’ at first

When World War II ended, America was on the cusp of a new lifestyle. The booming war economy ended the Great Depression and the continental United States had escaped nearly untouched.

With the need to divert resources over, it was time for Americans to prosper again. With young GIs returning home, the baby boom started – and with it, the need to house young, growing families.

Suburban development was spurred on by the success of Levitt and Sons, the family construction company of Abraham Levitt, who popularized and capitalized on planned suburban living communities on the outskirts of major cities when land was still inexpensive.

Park City did not share that suburban boom. The rise of suburbs elsewhere coincided with the decline of Park City’s economy. The mines had struggled since the 1920s, beset with low metals prices, labor strife and the Depression. WWII brought a brief revival in metal prices and demand, but afterward, the decline accelerated to the point that people leaving Park City sometimes put their small homes on trailers and wheeled them out of town with them, since there were no buyers around. The late Ted Larremore recalled sitting on his front porch on Woodside Avenue watching houses go by down the street and saying, “There goes Park City.”

The Park City of the 1950s missed another suburban trend — the rise of the American backyard. Until the 1960s and the start of the ski town era, the edge of town was about where Deer Valley Drive begins at the corner of the Cole Sport and Jans stores. The homes from that point south were built mostly on small lots on the steep hillsides on either side of Main Street. The lots were platted in 1873, with each lot 25-feet wide by 75-feet deep, considered enough back then for a modest two room house. Backyards were tight spaces for hanging laundry and stacking firewood.

In the rising suburbs, backyards were becoming spacious outdoor retreats, places where do-it-yourselfers were installing grills, patios and swimming pools to a private outdoor living space.

It wasn’t until the mid-1960s and the opening of what would become Park City Mountain Resort that suburbs sprouted in Park City. Thaynes, Park Meadows, Holiday Ranch and Prospector were the first new neighborhoods, allowing at least some Parkites to finally look to the backyard as living space. Today, Park City backyards have caught up to the rest of the country, boasting hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and all the trappings of suburbia.

