Week starts with a snarl

No injuries were reported

A two-car accident snarled traffic along the S.R. 248 entryway midday on Monday. No injuries were reported at the scene. The head-on accident occurred at the state highway’s intersection with Round Valley Drive. The Park City Police Department and the Park City Fire District responded. The accident impacted traffic in all directions at the intersection. | David Jackson/Park Record

