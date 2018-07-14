Fiesta Days in eastern Summit County recognizes Pioneer Day

After the derby there will be a fireworks display and dance until midnight at the SS Bus Garage, 45 S 300 E, lasts until midnight. Admission is $5

7 p.m. Demolition derby and freestyle motocross exhibition. This event is sold out

3 to 4 p.m. Daughters of the Utah Pioneer Cabin: 100 W. Center St. open to the public.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memories Auction at Kamas City Park, 12:30 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the Primary Children’s Hospital.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lions Club trap shooting contest. Kamas Gun Club Prizes will be given away.

8 a.m. Lions Club Scholarship Breakfast: Kamas City Park. Free and open to the public

7:30 a.m. Fun Run, Kamas City Park. Prizes and shirts will be given away. Participants can register the morning of the event from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

8 p.m. Bull Wars. Tickets are still available to purchase. Fireworks and dance will follow.

2 to 4 p.m. Daughters of Utah Pioneer Cabin: 100 W. Center, open to the public

A fireworks display is scheduled, followed by a dance at the South Summit Bus Garage, 45 South 300 East. Admission to the dance, sponsored by Little League Football, is $5.

8 p.m. Rodeo sponsored by the Broken Heart Rodeo Company. General admission is $8 for adults and free for children younger than 10.

7 p.m. “Jurassic Park City” Melodrama presented by The Off Broadway Theatre, South Summit Middle School Auditorium. Admission is $3.

Kamas' annual Fiesta Days celebration has certainly evolved in the more than 70 years the weeklong event has been held over Pioneer Day weekend. It began as a small gathering but is now one of the biggest events in the Kamas Valley.

Residents flock to the valley year after year to commemorate the arrival of the first Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

The weeklong series of events and activities officially kicks off this week with a rodeo, demolition derby and fireworks displays. Events such as the Princess Program, Queen's Pageant, and Horse Show were already held.

The theme for this year's Fiesta Days is "Our pioneer heritage, a legacy to be proud of."

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick has lived in the valley for more than 50 years and has been attending the celebration for nearly that long. While the event has changed over the years, he said, it still has the atmosphere of a local celebration.

"The audience has just continued to grow because people enjoy spending a night in the Kamas Valley away from their more busy lives," he said. "It provides an opportunity for some local events like the Bull Wars, the rodeo and the demolition derby."

Tickets are still available for the rodeo, sponsored by the Broken Heart Rodeo Company, to be held on Thursday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission, with kids younger than 10 free, and can be purchased at City Hall or at the gate. Before the rodeo, All West is sponsoring a free "Kids Night" from 5 to 7 p.m. A fireworks display and dance will be held after the rodeo. Admission is $5 for the dance.

Rex Mitchell, rodeo committee chair, said both the rodeo and the Bull Wars, to be held on July 20, attract a large crowd. The Bull Wars, which is a bull rodeo, features the popular hide race, wild cow milking and clown acts. A six-horse wagon demonstration — a new feature — will also be held this year.

Mitchell said the hide races are a favorite among kids, with participants as young as 3 years old joining in. He added, "The kids like to be a part of the celebration, too."

"Our celebration just keeps growing every year and we get a bigger crowd each year," he said. "Some of the locals come to watch the hometown events and some just like to see the bulls buck."

The Daughters of Utah Pioneer cabin will be open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and the parade will start around 6 p.m., closing Main Street for most of the evening. The night culminates with the Bull Wars, fireworks and a dance.

The festivities continue on Saturday, beginning with a Fun Run for kids and adults at 7:30 a.m. A car show, trap shooting contest and talent performance are scheduled to take place throughout the day.

Another one of the more well-attended events is Saturday's Memories Auction at Kamas Park. For more than 10 years, organizers have sponsored the auction and donated 100 percent of the proceeds to Primary Children's Medical Center. Most of the item are donated by the community. The silent auction will start at 10:30 a.m. and the live auction will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The night will end with the demolition derby, fireworks and the final dance at the South Summit Bus Garage. Tickets for the derby are sold out.

McCormick extended an open invitation to those interested in attending any of the events or activities throughout the celebration.

"Come spend some time with the residents of the Kamas Valley and enjoy our celebration and our activities," he said.