West Valley City man charged with rape of 13-year-old in Summit County

Summit County’s 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

A 21-year-old man is charged with three felonies for sex crimes involving a minor.

John Phillip C. Leano, whose last known address was in West Valley City, was arrested by a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy at his workplace in Kimball Junction on Feb. 10. On Tuesday, prosecutors formally charged him with three first-degree felony counts of rape involving someone under the age of 14.

Leano admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl on three different occasions, according to charging documents from the County Attorney’s Office.

A probable cause affidavit stated the girl’s mother became suspicious after she was caught vaping at school. The girl’s mother searched her phone and discovered text messages between the girl and Leano. The texts included information about Leano supplying vapes and sexually explicit messages. Leano solicited sex from the girl and asked about her menstrual cycle, including whether she was pregnant.

The girl later disclosed to deputies that she met a man named John at a store where he worked and that he would supply her with vapes, the affidavit said. The arresting deputy verified Leano’s employment with the business.

Leano was later called into the manager’s office and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. Post Miranda, Leano told deputies he had sexual intercourse with the girl before Christmas in 2022 as well as twice in early January and acknowledged that he knew she was underage, according to charging documents.

The girl was provided with counseling services following her interview at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center.

Summit County Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Leano held without bail. His initial appearance was Wednesday. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24.