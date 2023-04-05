‘We’ve not done a thing wrong,’ Dakota Pacific attorney says

Dakota Pacific Real Estate CEO Marc Stanworth and Jeff Gochnour, the director of development, listen to community opposition to their development project during a public hearing on March 8 at Ecker Hill Middle School.

If a Summit County judge were to rule in favor of a summary judgment filed by the County Courthouse last week, Dakota Pacific Real Estate “would not give that issue up” until the case is heard by the state’s highest court, according to a lawyer representing the development firm.

Attorney Richard Burbidge during a scheduling conference on Tuesday afternoon told Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik that Dakota Pacific would appeal the decision if Summit County prevails in its motion for summary judgment, specifically regarding the county’s claim that Dakota Pacific and the Park City Tech Center do not fall within the provisions of Senate Bill 84 – taking the matter all the way to the Utah Supreme Court, if necessary.

The hearing this week was to arrange a court date for a motion filed by Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, which asks Mrazik to grant a preliminary injunction preventing Dakota Pacific from building anything at the Tech Center without county approval or until the lawsuit is resolved.

Olson also filed motions requesting partial summary judgment on two claims. The first asks the court to rule on the claim that S.B. 84 doesn’t invalidate the existing development agreement and the second argues the development falls outside the Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone requirement because High Valley Transit doesn’t meet the state’s definition of a public transit hub.

Olson requested an expedited hearing on the injunction before S.B. 84 becomes law on May 2, but Mrazik questioned why there is a need to move so quickly as Dakota Pacific has asserted it has no plans to move forward with the mixed-use development before a ruling on the constitutionality of S.B. 84 is made.

“Whoever is right on the law will get the relief they’re entitled to under the law regardless of when this decision is made,” the judge said. Mrazik indicated he would not be able to schedule a hearing on the two motions for partial summary judgment before Olson’s deadline.

Mrazik asked if Burbidge would consider a mutual restraining order to “push pause,” meaning the development firm would not build and the county would agree to withhold taking any action on the pending Dakota Pacific application until a court ruling is made. The attorney rejected the idea.

“Summit County, if you look at the complaint … when they talk about us plundering our own property, … they’re playing to the crowd, I assume. What they’ll do with any kind of an injunction, I don’t know. It’s awful to think about. Not going to do it,” Burbidge said. “And the reason for that is, as the judge said, we’re not doing anything. We are not the Legislature. The Legislature passed a bill. It’s going to take effect on May 2.”

He continued, “If this statute is somehow unconstitutional, it’s unconstitutional from the moment it was enacted. Period. With what we’ve been through, and you’ll hear about it and see it with your own eyes, the last four and a half going on five years, we’re not going to give the Summit County any kind of a victory; however they may dress it up. We’ve not done a thing wrong.”

When S.B. 84 becomes law, landowners within a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone will be granted certain rights, including being able to build “at least 39 dwelling units per acre on average over the developable area, with at least 10% of the dwelling units as affordable housing units… (and) commercial uses including office, retail, educational, and healthcare in support of the mixed-use development.” The language is nearly identical to what Dakota Pacific is pursuing along S.R. 224.

Burbidge said the Legislature created laws to address programs, such as housing, and Summit County failed to follow those mandates. S.B. 84 essentially grants expanded development rights to landowners within an HTRZ of a county that is out of compliance.

Olson on Tuesday said it’s clear Dakota Pacific will use the law to assert a vested right to develop the land outside of what is allowed in the 2008 development agreement, which limits construction to mostly tech-related and research office buildings, to include space for retail, education and health care operations as well as housing. She expressed concerns it could be more difficult to defeat the development firm’s claim to those rights when S.B. 84 becomes law.

Both Burbidge and Olson said they had several witnesses they would like to present, but Mrazik did not schedule an evidentiary hearing. Instead, he set a date for oral arguments to be made only on the issue of irreparable harm, one of the conditions for granting a preliminary injunction.

Another prong to grant a preliminary injunction includes whether the plaintiff, in this case, Summit County, is likely to succeed in its claims. However, Mrazik said those arguments would not be permitted during the upcoming hearing.

Dakota Pacific has not yet responded to the county’s motion for a preliminary injunction. They have until April 14 to argue whether the county has shown irreparable harm. If the court determines that irreparable harm would not occur without an injunction, then Olson’s request is denied.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 18 via Webex video conference.