What do we do when it floods?

Reader Brian Bythrow sent us this photo that he took on Saturday, May 20, from his yard on Old Ranch Road, of Scott and Cora Martin and Cody Bythrow solving the age-old riddle, "When the slopes are closed and the sandbags are full, what on earth do we do?"
Brian Bythrow
