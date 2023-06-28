What’s next in the legal battle between Dakota Pacific and Summit County?

Dakota Pacific Real Estate CEO Marc Stanworth, left, and the development firm’s founder, John Miller, attend a partial summary judgment hearing on June 15 at the Third District Court in Summit County. David Jackson/Park Record

More than 250 documents have been filed in the lawsuit between Summit County and Dakota Pacific Real Estate, and the number is expected to continue growing as the legal battle wages on.

The developer said it plans to appeal Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik’s June 15 ruling that the Park City Tech Center is not subject to state law under the controversial Senate Bill 84. Summit County decried the legislation when it passed, which sought to remove some local land-use authority, as spot zoning.

The judge determined the proposed Kimball Junction project doesn’t meet the qualifications of the law because Dakota Pacific didn’t submit a land use application. The developer disagrees. It plans to argue its pending request calls for both legislative and administrative action to allow for a mixed-use community.

“This lawsuit is apparently an attempt by Summit County officials to appease the powerful NIMBY [Not In My Backyard] lobby within the community,” a statement from Dakota Pacific said.

A decision to uphold Mrazik’s ruling means the developer doesn’t have vested rights to build its project, even though it’s considered to be in a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone, and cannot build its project without county approval.

S.B. 84 attempted to give certain landowners within an HTRZ the ability to develop residential and commercial buildings, and closely mirrored what Dakota Pacific was seeking to create at the Tech Center.

Summit County stands behind the judgment: the law doesn’t apply to the property.

However, Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth said in an interview the ruling resolved a threshold to bring on the broader issues of the case. He pointed to the determination that the Kimball Junction Transit Center does meet the standard of a public transit hub, a victory for the developer that could have consequences for the county.

Stanworth also stated Summit County has not been truthful in recounting their shared history.

Dakota Pacific said county officials lobbied for a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone because of the benefits, and later failed in their legal obligations to create one under state law. This puts crucial transportation funds at risk.

Stanworth also cited the statewide housing crisis as a need for the mixed-use project. He added there was clear intent from the Utah Legislature to address the issue in Summit County amid belief that officials weren’t doing enough to address the issue.

The most recent iteration of the Tech Center project includes 727 proposed units, of which 237 will be income restricted, with commercial and retail space close to public transit. Although the project has a 30% reduction in density from the original plan, it is still too high to garner enough support from the community or Summit County Council.

The proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate development at the Park City Tech Center along the S.R. 224 corridor. David Jackson/Park Record

The partial summary judgment ruling earlier this month only addresses a portion of the claims in the lawsuit.

Summit County and Dakota Pacific will still argue which entity orchestrated a bait-and-switch — the developer claims county officials abandoned the Tech Center concept and embraced the idea of a mixed-use development at the location while the County Courthouse says it was the one deceived — as well as whether there was a breach of good faith and fair dealings.

Summit County is seeking damages from Dakota Pacific. The developer, meanwhile, said it spent several years and several million dollars working “hand-in-hand” with staffers to achieve the Tech Center plan. It has not filed a countersuit.

“We were never looking for a fight,” Stanworth stated. He said the lawsuit was thrust upon the development firm after county officials were bullied by a short-sighted faction opposed to the project.

Mitch Stevens, an attorney representing Summit County, during the June 15 hearing said the rest of the case becomes simple because claims surrounding the constitutionality of S.B. 84 are void based on the partial summary judgment ruling. Stanworth was less certain.

It’s unclear how Dakota Pacific will attempt to move forward with its project should Summit County prevail. Stanworth said the firm has been “shoved into a position where we no longer have a partner at the table,” but he maintained it wants to be a responsible developer.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.