 When deflated is a good thing | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

When deflated is a good thing

News News |

On Tuesday morning, PC MARC employees pitched in to take down the court bubble.
David Jackson/Park Record

The deflation of the PC MARC court bubble is a sure sign of (a belated) spring. On Monday, workers began dismantling the courts’ interior.

On Monday, crews dismantled lighting fixtures from inside the PC MARC’s bubble.
David Jackson/Park Record

By Tuesday morning, after an all-hands endeavor, the PC MARC bubble was deflated, folded and put into summer storage.

News

When deflated is a good thing

By Tuesday morning, after an all-hands endeavor, the PC MARC bubble was deflated, folded and put into summer storage.

See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 