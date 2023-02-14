Where Parkites stand with world championships around the corner

Park City’s top winter sports athletes are heading into the home stretch, and many are preparing for their respective sports’ world championships. As they get ready to compete for a world-championship title, here’s where they stand.

Luge

While many winter sports will be holding their world championships starting later this month, luge has already had its world championships, which took place Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 in Oberhof, Germany. Park City sliders Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson finished 14th and 15th in women’s singles and eighth and 11th in the sprint race, respectively.

Farquharson is in 11th in the overall World Cup standings, and Arndt is in 17th. However, according to a USA Luge release, the two Parkites will be back in the States for the final two World Cups as teams downsize.

Brittney Arndt finishes a run at the Utah Olympic Park during a World Cup event earlier this season.

David Jackson/Park Record

Speedskating

Park City speedskater Casey Dawson raced in his first Division A World Cup race of the season on Saturday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, since the first World Cup of the season in November.

Dawson skated in the men’s 5,000-meter event, and he finished in 13th place. Dawson and teammates Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman also came in second in the men’s team pursuit.

Dawson is 15th in the men’s long distances World Cup standings, and the U.S. leads in the team pursuit. Dawson also competed in Division B for the 1,500-meter event and placed sixth.

The final World Cup of the season will be in Tomaszow Mazowiecki from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. The International Skating Union World Speed Skating Championships will be held in Heerenveen, Netherlands, from March 2 through March 5.

Freestyle and freeskiing

After a busy week of skiing at Deer Valley, moguls skiers traveled to Italy for a dual moguls event on Saturday. Park City’s Cole McDonald faced Canadian legend Mikael Kingsbury in the round of 16 and lost in a 20-15 decision to finish 12th overall. Fellow Park City skiers Dylan Marcellini and Nick Page finished 27th and 31st, respectively.

With just one more World Cup stop left after the world championships, Page sits in fifth place in the overall World Cup standings, while McDonald is in seventh.

The FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Championships, held in Bakuriani, Georgia, kick off on Feb. 19 and run through March 5. The mixed team aerials event will be on Feb. 19, finals for aerials will be held on Feb. 22, moguls will be on Feb. 25 and dual moguls will be on Feb. 26.

On the freeskiing side, Park City natives Troy Podmilsak and Rell Harwood made their respective slopestyle ski teams for the world championships. Podmilsak is coming off his first Winter X Games appearance and will be making his world championships debut. Harwood finished 10th in slopestyle at the world championships in 2021 and is 13th in the World Cup slopestyle standings.

The finals for slopestyle at the world championships will be on Feb. 28 for both men and women, and the big air finals will be on March 5.

Cross-country skiing

Rosie Brennan, a Park City native, is enjoying another strong season on the World Cup circuit. Brennan is fourth in the overall World Cup standings, two spots behind fellow American Jessie Diggins. In the World Cup’s previous stop in Toblach, Italy, Brennan scored two top-five finishes in the 10K freestyle and a relay event.

Brennan made the U.S. women’s world championships team. Alongside Brennan will be fellow Parkite Sydney Palmer-Leger, who currently skis for the University of Utah. Palmer-Leger will be skiing in her first world championships. The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships will be held from Feb. 21 through March 5 in Planica, Slovenia.

Ski jumping/Nordic combined

Park City ski jumper Josie Johnson represented the United States at the junior world championships at the beginning of the month. Johnson finished 17th out of 45 athletes in the women’s HS104 event. Johnson also helped the U.S. finish seventh in a team event and 10th in a mixed team event.

Paige Jones, another Park City ski jumper, scored World Cup points in two events in Willingen, Germany on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 before heading to Hinzenbach, Austria, over the weekend. Jones finished 33rd on Friday and was joined by Parkite Sam Macuga in Saturday’s finals Saturday. Jones came in 37th on Saturday, and Macuga was 38th.

In Nordic combined, Park City’s Jared Shumate is second among American men in the overall World Cup standings in 47th place, while Parkite Stephen Schumann scored three straight top-30 finishes between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29. Schumann is 50th in the overall World Cup standings.