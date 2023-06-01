 Whoopee Ti Yi Yo | ParkRecord.com
David Winegar
A spring cattle round-up takes place just west of Ogden on May 20, looking, through the eyes of photographer David Winegar, like a scene from the late 19th century (except for the ear tags, which were only introduced in 1953). The wranglers seen here are branding, vaccinating and inspecting the stock at a private ranch, amidst the dust, the black flies and the deafening bawls of cows and calves.
Courtesy of David Winegar/ParkCityPhotography.NET
