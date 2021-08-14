Summit Park and Pinebrook residents ordered to evacuate after fast-moving wildfire sparked in Lamb’s Canyon

Smoke from the Parleys Canyon Fire rises over Pinebrook, as seen from S.R. 224 near the Olympic Parkway, Saturday afternoon. The fire forced evacuations of Summit Park and Pinebrook.

Authorities ordered residents in Summit Park, Pinebrook and Timberline to evacuate their homes on Saturday afternoon after a fast-moving wildfire was sparked near Lamb’s Canyon.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez posted about the evacuations on social media. He later said a shelter had been set up at Park City High School for people who have evacuated their homes.

According to a social media post from Utah Fire Info, the blaze, dubbed the Parleys Canyon Fire, was spreading at an “extreme rate,” and it had grown to an estimated 2,500-plus acres. Utah Fire Info said the fire was sparked when a “catalytic convertor in poor working order ejected hot particles” along Interstate 80.

The Utah Department of Transportation indicated multiple eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed Saturday afternoon, though one lane remained open. Westbound I-80 was open.

Utah Fire Info said people in the Lamb’s Canyon and Mill Creek areas were also evacuated. Approximately 6,000-8,000 homes were evacuated in total.

A massive plume rose from the fire, with winds sending a thick layer of smoke into the Park City area. Some Parkites reported that ash was being blown into the area.

Dennis Saturnino, who lives in lower Pinebrook, arrived at the shelter at Park City High School around 5 p.m. after leaving his home. He said there was a lot of smoke in the area but that he could not see flames from his home.

Saturnino and his wife, Barbara, left quickly and brought clothes, prescriptions, folding chairs and books to the shelter.

“We just packed up and left,” he said.

A shelter was set up at Park City High School on Saturday afternoon for people who evacuated their homes due to the Parleys Canyon Fire.

The Park City Fire District responded to the blaze, along with the United Fire Authority and other agencies. Utah Fire Info indicated air tankers and helicopters were deployed to fight the fire.

Park City Mountain Resort indicated on social media after 4 p.m. that it was closing on-mountain operations for the day due to smoke from the fire. A concert scheduled at Canyons Village was canceled.

Rocky Mountain Power said on social media that the fire caused a power outage affecting more than 2,400 customers in Park City. The utility estimated power would be restored by 10 p.m.

