Winter Olympics: ‘No better place in the world’ than Utah

Salt Lake City and the wider Winter Olympic region should pursue a second Games in 2030 with the possibility of seeking the event four years earlier if the United States Olympic Committee opts to forward a bid for 2026, an exploratory committee said on Wednesday morning.

The recommendation is similar to public statements recently by figures involved in the efforts. They have consistently said the Olympic region could mount a bid for the Games in 2026, but there was a better likelihood the 2030 event would be sought.

The exploratory committee met at the Capitol and the board cast a unanimous vote. Figures from Park City were present, including Mayor Andy Beerman. He is a member of the exploratory committee but not a member of the board.

The International Olympic Committee has required each country interested in a bid for the Games in 2026 to submit a city name by March 31 although figures in Utah anticipate there may be flexibility with that date.

In an interview afterward, Beerman said a community debate is needed in Park City about an Olympic bid. He said options include a forum, posing the question on City Hall's online engagement tool, holding Coffee with Council gatherings or a Park City Council meeting. The talks could occur within 60 days, he said.

"Ideally, we'd start the community conversation soon," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Beerman said he has heard support in Park City for an Olympic bid, but others have expressed concern. He said there is worry by some that a second Olympics could "fuel additional growth."

He said Park City was poised for growth as the Winter Olympics in 2002 approached and the Games acted as an "accelerant" for growth. In a post-Olympic era after the Games in 2026 or 2030, though, Beerman said City Hall could advance its priorities of transportation, housing and energy. By 2030, he said, most of the anticipated development in Park City could already be completed.

"I think we've been through the growth phase," he said.

The exploratory committee meeting was an upbeat gathering of political and business leaders who would be expected to be heavily involved in the early efforts.

"There's no better place in the world," Gov. Gary Herbert said as he described the Olympic region's readiness to host a second Games.

Fraser Bullock, one of the exploratory committee's co-chairs and a former high-ranking figure in the organizing committee that put on the Games in 2002, said a future Olympics in Utah could break even financially or produce a surplus. He said costs could be reduced from the earlier Games since infrastructure is already in place.