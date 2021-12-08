Winter storm watch issued for Park City area, with powder in the forecast

The National Weather Service is predicting up to 10 inches in snowfall through Friday in the Park City area, welcome news for skiers and snowboarders.

David Jackson/Park Record

Pull out the snowplow because here comes the pow pow!

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that is slated to be in effect Wednesday at 11 p.m. through Friday.

Heavy snow is likely, with the National Weather Service anticipating snow accumulations averaging 4 to 10 inches in the Wasatch Back. Estimates indicated 1 to 2 feet of accumulation is possible in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued this graphic tracking expected snow accumulation Wednesday through Friday evening.



Courtesy of the National Weather Service

What can drivers expect from the commute?

Drivers in the Park City area can expect snowy conditions, including on Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon. The National Weather Service also says wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

When driving through the canyons this winter, be sure your vehicle has an ice scraper, a sturdy snow brush and a shovel. Always pack gloves, warm clothing, blankets and boots. Experts also recommend packing emergency flares, rock salt or kitty litter, a first-aid kit, a fully charged phone and extra windshield washer fluid.

What can ski resorts expect?

Park City Mountain Resort forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation throughout Thursday, with an additional 2 to 4 inches of snowfall during the night. Thursday temperatures for PCMR are expected to peak at 30 degrees during the day and drop to 12 degrees in the evening.

On Friday, the ski gods could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches during the day at PCMR with up to 1 inch of new snow during the night. To track snow accumulation at PCMR, click here .

Deer Valley Resort forecasts up to 13 inches of snow Thursday, with 5 more inches Friday. Temperatures should peak at 25 degrees Thursday. For current weather and snow conditions, click here.

For the latest National Weather Service forecast information, click here .