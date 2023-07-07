Winter took its toll on Wasatch County’s deer

A mule deer doe peers out from a small herd that gathered in Park City in April. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

While the mass snowfall from winter may have left many rejoicing at the sight of full reservoirs and green landscapes, one group of mammals felt the negative effects strongly: Wasatch County’s deer.

“Obviously it was a record-breaking winter, and that was reflected in our wildlife population,” said Sydney Lamb, a Division of Wildlife Resources manager who covers an area including a large chunk of Wasatch County. “We keep pretty close tabs on some of the larger ungulate species.”

Larger animals faired better, given their ability to retain fat and more easily move through thick layers of snow. While elk saw only mildly higher mortality rates and moose were largely unaffected this past winter, Lamb said, the local deer population took a hit.

Fewer than 50% of the deer that DWR had collared in the area — most being in Wallsburg — survived, she said, although the number doesn’t necessarily represent all of the deer in Wasatch County. The collared sample group consisted of about 50 deer, out of a county population estimated to be around 15,000.

“Certainly, conditions were more difficult, say along the Wasatch Back or Wallsburg Ridge, for example, than they were farther south,” Lamb said.

Still, even if mortality rates weren’t over 50%, they were still bleaker than usual as the animals crept lower and lower from the mountains in search of food.

Because they drew closer to people than they usually would, many hungry deer died on roadways.

“I’m sure many residents even experienced deer dying in their yards, hitting deer, seeing them scattered throughout the county,” Lamb said.

Generally, she said, the mule deer survival rate sits at around 80-90%.

“We certainly saw a significantly lower survival rate than that this year,” she explained. “I think that’s fair to say.”

Given the lower-than-normal deer population, fewer hunting permits have been issued for the animal. Lamb also stated several things residents of Wasatch County can do to help the deer through difficult winters.

“A big reminder is that even on years like the year we just had, where winters are hard and it’s much more visible to us that the wildlife are having a hard time, it still is not a good idea to feed wildlife,” she said. “It’s not good for their digestive tracts. They have very particular digestive systems.”

When other foods are introduced to their systems — even hay, Lamb said — it can cause more harm than good.

Another important thing people can do is watch for animals as they are driving.

“In certain areas where maybe you frequently see deer cross the road, try and keep your speeds at a minimum,” Lamb said. “Be alert to wildlife movements.”

She also offered a reminder that “it’s best to interact with wildlife from a distance.” That can help deer and people stay safe when the animals venture close to homes in search of food.