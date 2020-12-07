‘Wintering the Pandemic’ community conversation scheduled for Monday night



The Park Record.

The Project for Deeper Understanding is hosting a virtual conversation at the outset of ski season to discuss “Wintering the Pandemic” with officials from ski resorts, local businesses, schools and the health care industry.

The conversation is scheduled from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and can be viewed on Zoom at summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/92021365972. The conversation will also be aired live on KPCW radio, Park City Television and Facebook Live, but those attending via Zoom will be able to submit questions in real time using the video conferencing software’s chat function.

To submit questions ahead of the conversation, visit surveymonkey.com/r/winterpandemic.

The panelists include Park City Mountain Resort Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar, North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes, Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough and Intermountain Park City Hospital Administrator Lori Weston.

It will be moderated by former Park City School District Superintendent Ember Conley, who hosts “Political Peeks” on Park City Television.

The Rev. Charles Robinson, who organizes these community discussions at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Silver Springs, said he couldn’t imagine anything more relevant to the community right now.

“There is nobody, I mean absolutely no one of us, that escapes this topic. This is touching everybody,” Robinson said. “And that’s almost rare for a topic. Generally we’re talking about competing interests between subgroups or communities within larger communities, but, boy, this time, it’s all of us. Everybody. So we’re all in this together.”