Winterton, Gallagher to face off in Senate District 26 election

Republican Ronald Winterton and Democrat Eileen Gallagher are set to face off for the Utah Senate District 26 seat after they were victorious in their primaries, according to preliminary results released Tuesday evening.

Winterton, a Duchesne County commissioner from Roosevelt, will advance as the GOP's candidate in the general election, having beaten out Brian Gorum, an insurance salesman from Vernal, and Parkite Jack Rubin with 43.37 percent of the vote. Gorum garnered 33.84 percent, and Rubin earned 22.79 percent.

As the Republican nominee in a heavily conservative district, Winterton will be favored to win the seat previously held by Kevin Van Tassell, who announced his retirement earlier this year after a four-term career on Capitol Hill.

While Rubin gathered the fewest votes overall, the Wasatch Back showed up for the Park City candidate. In Summit County, Rubin trounced Gorum and Winterton with 63.4 percent of the vote, and he earned 45.7 percent of the vote in Wasatch County to narrowly top Winterton.

In the Wasatch Back-dominated Democratic primary, Parkite Eileen Gallagher advanced past Midway resident Pat Vaughn to take on Gorum. Gallagher garnered 62 percent of the vote to Vaughn’s 38. Gallagher took 70.5 percent of the vote in Summit County.

Gallagher, a pediatric physician, saw strong support throughout the district, besting Vaughn in each of the five counties comprising the district.

Vote totals reported Tuesday were unofficial and omitted valid mail-in ballots that did not arrive by Tuesday, ballots left in drop boxes after 3 p.m. and ballots cast at in-person voting centers. The general election is set to be held on Nov. 8.