Woman dead after apparent mountain biking crash in Park City, police say

A woman died Monday evening after sustaining injuries in an apparent mountain biking crash near Solamere, Park City Police Capt. Phil Kirk said.

Police later identified the woman as Cynthia Schwandt, a Park City resident. She was 68.

A group of mountain bikers found Schwandt close to Fox Tail Trail at around 7:30 p.m. and contacted the authorities, Kirk said. She was biking alone when the incident occurred and there are not believed to be any witnesses. She was wearing a helmet.

Emergency responders had to hike between a quarter-mile and a half-mile to reach Schwandt’s location, Kirk said. She was dead when they arrived.

Schwandt’s body was transported to the office of the Utah medical examiner in Salt Lake County for further examination and to determine a cause of death, according to Kirk.

A medical helicopter attempted to reach Schwandt’s location but couldn’t find a spot to land, Kirk said.

The Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District responded to the scene.

