Woman shot during house party near Kimball Junction



The Park Record.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back and flown to a Salt Lake Valley hospital after violence apparently broke out at a house party near Kimball Junction in the early morning hours Monday, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the report, and deputies indicated they were investigating the shooting.

Around 3:25 a.m., Summit County dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire near Kimball Junction, with one caller reporting that dozens of cars were leaving a home on Teal Drive, just north of Interstate 80 across from Whole Foods.

Deputies responded to the area to find bullet casings at a home, which they determined to be a nightly rental property. A witness reported there was a party at the home before the shooting.

A short time later, law enforcement officers located three vehicles that had been seen at the Teal Drive location driving on U.S. 40 south of Interstate 80. An officer stopped one vehicle and learned that there was a shooting at the residence and that the victim was being driven to Park City Hospital in another vehicle.

Deputies indicated they had identified some people who were involved in the incident, though they did not know how many were involved total, and they did not know who shot the woman.

Deputies continued to investigate the shooting and requested that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.