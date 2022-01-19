Woodward Park City ‘nurturing a sports community’ in its third winter

A snowboarder performs a trick last week at Woodward Park City. The action-sports and ski resort, entering its third year of operations, aims to develop young athletes’ passion for sports such as snowboarding, skiing and skateboarding.

David Jackson/Park Record

At this very moment, 10-year-old Landon McGowan has one goal in mind.

Surrounded by a one-of-a-kind Action Sports Hub equipped with a 10,000-square-foot concrete park, a ramp zone for wheeled sports, trampolines, foam pits and a parkour zone, he just wants to launch his scooter to catch a little more air this time.

McGowan, along with his older brother Ryder, 14, and his sister Hali, 12, have adopted Woodward Park City as a favorite local haunt during their family’s stay in Park City. A one-month all-access pass enables them to test their skiing and snowboarding skills on the outdoor terrain then work on their progress within the indoor facility.

And while the family, which hails from Baltimore, is living the dream, Meisha Ross, PR and communications consultant, says Woodward Park City is achieving its goal.

“We are building a passion,” she explained, referring to the learning environment Woodward has created for skiers, snowboarders, skateboarders and young athletes interested in a range of other pursuits. “We are nurturing a sports community while creating an environment where people can really connect with these sports.”

“Who knows? We may be watching future Olympians,” she added.

Since 1970, the Woodward brand has built a business based on the belief that methodical progression is the key to unlocking every athlete’s true potential. As one walks around the Park City facility, which opened in December 2019, that model plays out in graduating ramps both inside and outside that create measurable metrics in technique. And people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy it.

“You certainly don’t have to be a pro to have an incredible day at Woodward Park City, but if you are or want to be pro, our terrain, staff and training facilities will support your growth and progression in your desired sport,” Ross said.

Woodward Park City boasts seven tubing lanes (tubes are provided). It has experiential and freestyle terrain zones, ideal for allowing athletes to show off in front of their friends, as well as a Start Park, a heavily interactive, instructional area that caters to beginners, so they aren’t dangerously drifting in front of more experienced snowboarders and skiers on the mountain. And they offer a performance zone where “pro” athletes play.

Woodward Park City bills itself an “action sports hub.” Its outdoor winter offerings include several terrain zones meant to challenge skiers and snowboarders of different skill levels.

David Jackson/Park Record

Although the mountain is divided into different regions, it’s designed for families to enjoy the park together.

“The terrain is easily accessible and gives skiers and snowboarders of all ages an opportunity to enjoy time on the hill together,” Ross said. If guests want to dabble in a new sport, they can rent gear onsite.

An all-access membership offers unlimited access to the indoor Action Sports Hub, the mountain parks, tubing and lift passes.

But why show people the merits of outdoor winter sports when you can talk about it?

The future plans for Woodward Park City include a TED Talk-type series focusing on athletes sharing their personal stories, film premieres, live music performances and more. Also, construction is underway on a micro clubhouse to serve Woodward’s smallest action sports athletes (ages 1-6) with a small trampoline, foam pit, bouldering wall and more activities.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Woodward Park City has had its eye on the future of winter sports in Park City and its role in building a community for it to thrive.

“We are proud of what we’ve created here in Park City,” Ross said. “This isn’t just about selling lift passes. We are building a lifestyle.”