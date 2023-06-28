You know you want one of these
What’s the ultimate piece of Parkite décor?
Find out as Park City Mountain resort is ready to auction its retiring Red Pine Gondola cabins.
Each cabin is approximately 80 feet by 80 feet by 80 feet and weighs 800 pounds. Delivery is not included in the auction price.
They cabins will be available in a virtual auction to benefit the EpicPromise Employee foundation. The auction will go live on Friday, July 7 at noon and end Saturday, July 8 at noon.
Cabins must be picked up on Saturday, July 22, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is available now at givergy.us/ParkCityChairGondolaSale.
You know you want one of these
Each cabin is approximately 80 feet by 80 feet by 80 feet and weighs 800 pounds. Delivery is not included in the auction price.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.