You know you want one of these

Courtesy of Park City Mountain, via Twitter

What’s the ultimate piece of Parkite décor?

Find out as Park City Mountain resort is ready to auction its retiring Red Pine Gondola cabins.

Each cabin is approximately 80 feet by 80 feet by 80 feet and weighs 800 pounds. Delivery is not included in the auction price.

They cabins will be available in a virtual auction to benefit the EpicPromise Employee foundation. The auction will go live on Friday, July 7 at noon and end Saturday, July 8 at noon.

Cabins must be picked up on Saturday, July 22, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is available now at givergy.us/ParkCityChairGondolaSale .