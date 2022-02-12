Your Guide to Eating Around the Mountain at Snowbasin Resort

With six different eateries across the mountain and award-winning dining, Snowbasin provides a foodie experience for everyone.

When you think of Snowbasin, you are likely thinking of expansive terrain, Olympic runs, amazing views, and fun for the whole family. However, there is one key element from Snowbasin’s on-mountain experience missing on that list, their food. Whether you are heading to the mountain to put your EPIC Pass to use or, rather, to read and relax in the luxurious lodges, enjoying the award-winning dining offered on the mountain should be at the top of your to-do list.

Ranked amongst the best food in the industry by Ski Magazine, you too can become a foodie for the day when sampling the resort’s delicious array of cuisine. There are six eateries strategically placed across Snowbasin’s 3,000 acres making dining accessible to everyone on the mountain.

At the base of the mountain, you can pop into Earl’s lodge for your choice between two of the resort’s classic dining options, Earl’s Lodge Eatery and Cinnabar . If you are looking for a quick bite before heading back to the slopes, the Eatery offers a wide selection of fast and easy meals for you to choose from, including their famous home-style pot pies, freshly carved sandwiches and crisp salads.

Around the corner nestled in the north end of Earl’s lodge, you will find Cinnabar, Snowbasin’s go-to full-service restaurant. This brilliant, scarlet-themed restaurant is designed and named after the Cinnabar Stone, native to Snowbasin’s mountainous region. Inside this elaborate setting, you will enjoy mountain-side cuisine like no other. Locals’ favorites include the Cinnabar Nachos, which are a strong contender for the best Nachos in Utah, and The Loaded Burger, because how could you go wrong with a classic? Plus, on the weekends you can enjoy your meal and free après music , performed by talented local artists.

Needles Lodge, located at the heart of the resort and just a quick 12-minute scenic ride up Needles Gondola, is home to two more dining options that you can’t pass by. With an eatery similar to Earl’s but featuring Southwestern cuisine, you can access grab-and-go options that include tacos, burritos, and quesadillas that can only be found at this opulent lodge. Snowbasin’s newest dining experience, The Overlook, is a full-service bar and restaurant overlooking the valley below. You can take in the views to the sounds of a crackling fire while sampling colorful flatbreads and sliders and sipping on refreshing brews.

Venturing to the south end of the resort, at the bottom of Strawberry Gondola, is Snowbasin’s only slope-side dining experience. With access straight from some of the resort’s most beloved runs, you can enjoy classic ski day meals with a twist, such as homemade pizzas and Korean fried chicken sandwiches.

Your Snowbasin food tour wouldn’t be complete without making your way to the north end of the resort for a quick ride up John Paul Express to a mountain-top dining experience unlike any other. Positioned just below Mt. Ogden, with panoramic views of the entire Snowbasin ridgeline, John Paul Lodge offers one of the most scenic food experiences in North America. Not only are the views great, but the food is even better, featuring classic German and Belgian cuisine options such as bratwursts, spaetzle salad, and an expansive waffle bar.

After all this talk of food, you must be hungry! Lucky for you, Snowbasin and its variety of dining options are easily accessible with just a short one-hour drive from Park City. In no time at all, you can be embarking on one of the most scenic and delicious foodie experiences available. Head over to snowbasin.com to learn more about their various dining options and to plan your next visit today.