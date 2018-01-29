Youth Sports Alliance announces athletes headed to Pyeongchang with ties to Park City
January 29, 2018
The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) announced that Park City Nation will send 54 athletes to compete in the PyeongChang Olympics next month. Park City Nation's delegation draws from athletes who train with or coach the seven YSA-supported winter sports teams or athletes who make Park City their home. Park City Nation's Olympic delegation may grow depending as athlete invitations are finalized. Paralympic athletes will be named in February.
Park City Nation athletes represent 20% of Team USA. Athletes also represent
Australia, Ghana, Great Britain, Ireland and Hungary. In 2014, Park City Nation sent 49 athletes to the Sochi Olympics. The delegation won 12 medals, including three gold, placing it 10th in the medal count between Sweden and Switzerland. Ted Ligety, 4x Olympian and 2x Olympic Alpine Gold medal winner and Devin Logan, 2x Olympian and silver medal winner in Slopestyle, lead Park City Nation's mix of seasoned Olympians and newcomers.
Jesse Hunt, Director of Park City Ski & Snowboard noted, "We are proud to develop athletes competing in all snow sport disciplines at the PyeongChang Olympics. They
will compete on behalf of five different countries and for hometown pride as part of Park City Nation."
The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) was established as a legacy for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games to spearhead a community-wide effort to increase the number of children participating in winter sport programs in the greater-Park City area. YSA
supports seven competitive winter sports teams, after-school programs designed to get kids active and away from their screens, and scholarships for junior athletes.
Three athletes heading to PyeongChang – Brad Wilson, USA, Moguls, Will Rhoads, USA, Ski Jumping and Bubba Newby, Ireland, Freeski Halfpipe – received training funds from YSA's
allow me to continue my pursuit of ski jumping," said Will Rhoads, a Park City Ski & Snowboard athlete. "Now, just a few years later, I am competing in the 2018 Olympics!”
"The YSA was founded to encourage local youth to get outside to use the venues left as a legacy of the 2002 Winter Olympics as well as support opportunities for athletes to shine," says YSA Executive Director, Emily Fisher. "We are thrilled to support so many local athletes along their journeys from magic carpets to the Olympics."
The Youth Sports Alliance supports winter sport activities for youth promoting good sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles through participation, education and competition. YSA member teams include: Figure Skating Club of Park City, G-Force Bobsled & Skeleton, Park City Ice Miners, Park City Ski & Snowboard, Park City Speed Skating Club, Wasatch Freestyle Foundation and Wasatch Luge Club.
ALPINE SKIING
David Chodounsky
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Dominic Demschar (Australia)
Tim Jitloff
Breezy Johnson
Nolan Kasper
Ted Ligety
Megan McJames
Alice McKennis
Steve Nyman*
Resi Stiegler
Andrew Weibrecht
BOBSLED
Chris Fogt
CROSS-COUNTRY
Rosie Brennan
Liz Stephen
FREESKIING/HALFPIPE
Devin Logan
Alex Ferreira
Bubba Newby (Ireland)
Brita Sigourney
Liz Swaney (Hungary)
Torin Yater-Wallace
FREESKIING/SLOPESTYLE
Isabel Atkin (Great Britain)
Alex Hall
Darian Stevens
Maggie Voisin
McRae Williams
FREESTYLE/AERIALS
Mac Bohonnon
Ashley Caldwell
Jon Lillis
Eric Loughran
Kiley McKinnon
Madison Olsen
FREESTYLE/MOGULS
Jaelin Kauf
Keaton McCargo
Troy Murphy
Morgan Schild
Bradley Wilson
LUGE
Taylor Morris
NORDIC COMBINED
Ben Berend
Bryan Fletcher
Taylor Fletcher
Jasper Good
Ben Loomis
NORDIC JUMPING
Kevin Bickner
Sarah Hendrickson
Will Rhoads
Abby Ringquist
SKELETON
Akwasi Frimpong (Ghana)
Kendall Wesenberg
SNOWBOARD/HALFPIPE
Seamus O'Connor (Ireland)
SNOWBOARDCROSS
Jonathan Cheever
Adam Lambert (Australia)
SPEED SKATING/ SHORT TRACK
Maame Biney
Jessica Smith Kooreman
*Editor’s note: Steve Nyman will miss the 2018 Winter Olympics due to a knee injury he sustained while competing last week in the FIS Alpine World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.