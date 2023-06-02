Zach Williams awarded Park City Police Officer of the Quarter

Park City Police Officer of the Quarter recipient Zach Williams.

Courtesy of Park City Police

On June 1, the Park City Police Department announced this quarter’s recipient of the Officer of the Quarter award: Zach Williams. Nominated in collaboration with other sergeants, Williams is recognized for his exceptional commitment to serving the community. The award was initiated by Sergeant Stuart Rollins.

Originally from California, Williams has shown his eagerness to serve the Park City community since being sworn in to the local station. He has proven his dedication to the job by maintaining regular communication with business owners, employees, and visitors on Main Street. Williams is especially known for his prompt response to service calls. “Where I am from in California, LAPD coined the phrase ‘To protect and serve,’ and that’s how I try to live every day here in Park City, to make a difference,” Williams says in a video released with the award announcement.

Williams is also willing to take on additional responsibilities. He volunteers with the Park City Cadet Explorer’s Program and the Summit County Health Department’s efforts to promote awareness of underage alcohol consumption. “I know that every small act I do, no matter what it is — whether it’s on Main Street making a traffic stop or going to the high school community events — everything I can do can be a lasting influence on someone’s life,” Williams says.