Zoom foul-up derails Hideout annexation, at least for now

If Hideout’s legal team prevails Monday, the town may be able to annex the land before a special session of the state Legislature anticipated to begin Aug. 20.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

After accusations of backroom dealing, elaborate schemes to defraud the state Legislature and secret meetings to avoid public scrutiny, it was, of all things, a Zoom blunder that appears to have derailed Hideout’s bid to annex hundreds of acres of land in Summit County before lawmakers have a chance to revisit the issue.

Technical difficulties prevented Hideout’s virtual public hearing from beginning Wednesday, and Town Attorney Dan Dansie said the town is now unable to satisfy the statutory requirements to hold its scheduled vote on the issue Aug. 18. That is two days before the Legislature is expected to begin a special session and, potentially, repeal the short-lived law that makes the annexation attempt possible.

“We weren’t able to convene that meeting at the appointed time at the appointed hour,” Dansie said. That caused “defects” with the originally scheduled hearing and could have meaningfully impacted the public’s ability to comment on the proposal, Dansie said.

The town scheduled the Aug. 18 public hearing as a continuation of Wednesday’s session and not as a distinct hearing, and since Wednesday’s hearing never began, Dansie said the Aug. 18 hearing cannot occur, either. State law in this instance requires a public hearing before a vote to annex land, which must be publicly announced for at least three weeks.

If lawmakers repeal the law, Hideout may have lost its ability to annex the land — regardless of how a judge rules on the matter Friday in a lawsuit brought by Summit County, which opposes the annexation.

The town is seeking to annex 655 acres around Richardson Flat for developers Josh Romney and Nate Brockbank to build a mixed-use development that would feature no less than 200,000 square feet of retail commercial space, 100,000 square feet of offices and industrial uses and 3,500 residential dwellings, according to court documents filed as part of the lawsuit. Park City and Summit County have long planned for the land to be used for extremely low density development or to be held as open space.

Summit County officials estimate such a development would bring 10,000 residents to the area, while a representative of the developers said they did not anticipate building that many homes.

Town officials have disputed the notion that the start of the Legislative special session on Aug. 20 is a deadline to annex the land while they’re legally allowed to.

Late Thursday morning, 16 hours after the public hearing was scuttled, Hideout announced a special Town Council meeting at noon Friday to discuss repealing the resolution that paved the way for the annexation.

If the resolution is repealed, it would signal the end of at least this attempt to annex the land, as such a resolution is required for this type of cross-county annexation, which has never been attempted in Utah. Prior to the passage of the law earlier this year, Hideout would have needed Summit County’s consent to annex the land.

The agenda for Friday’s special meeting does not call for public comment. If the town repeals the resolution and drops its plan to annex the land, the entire process would have been done without meaningful public input at an official meeting, except for brief remarks by local elected officials at the July 9 meeting when the plan was first announced.

Dansie said a public hearing scheduled at the Aug. 17 Hideout Planning Commission meeting would not satisfy the state requirements, as such a hearing must be before the town’s legislative body, which is the Town Council.

State code outlines the process to annex land across county lines and requires a public hearing to be held no less than 30 days after a municipality announces its intent to annex the land and for that hearing to be publicly announced for at least three weeks.

Hideout followed that process, announcing its intent to annex the land July 9 and scheduling Wednesday’s ill-fated hearing. After town officials apparently started two simultaneous Zoom meetings, the majority of the Town Council was in one meeting while members of the public who had followed the publicly announced link were waiting in another.

Town officials scrambled to rectify the issue for the better part of an hour before deciding that the public’s ability to comment on the issue had been meaningfully hindered.

Around 7 p.m., a town official announced there were 133 people in line to participate in the meeting, and Mayor Phil Rubin and town councilors apologized for the technical error.

“Holy crap,” said Councilor Kurt Shadle at one point, swiveling in his office chair and putting his hands behind his head.

He later said the town had no choice but to reschedule and apologized for wasting the public’s time.

Rubin has said the town has four full-time employees and wrangling with the technology appeared to fall to him and a town councilor, with no dedicated technology staffer apparently present.

Rather than noticing two distinct public hearings, officials planned to extend Wednesday’s hearing to the Town Council’s next meeting on Aug. 18, after which the council was scheduled to vote on the proposal.

But after being forced to call off Wednesday’s hearing, Dansie said the Aug. 18 hearing could not occur as it is an extension of a hearing that never began.

“The Aug. 18 hearing was predicated on this hearing going forward,” Dansie said. “… The 18th really was a continuation of the 12th. When the 12th didn’t happen there was nothing (to be done).”

Dansie said, as of Thursday afternoon, the town had not begun to schedule a new public hearing, a process that would take three weeks.

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Brown is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order that bars Hideout from moving forward in its annexation process or allow the town to proceed. In its lawsuit, Summit County alleges that the developers and town officials engaged in an enterprise to hide their intentions from the public by skirting public meeting laws and that a lobbyist, on behalf of the developers, defrauded Legislators to misrepresent the bill that allows Hideout’s cross-county annexation, among other allegations. Hideout officials deny the accusations.

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing hiccup, Brown’s ruling seemed primed to decide the fate of the annexation attempt. If the law remains in place that allows Hideout to annex the land, the outcome of the lawsuit may yet prove crucial.

The mayor on Wednesday said the town had recently expanded its Zoom license to allow for 500 people to join meetings. While no official public comment was taken Wednesday evening, comments in the chat section of the Zoom meeting appeared roughly split between opponents of the plan and supporters.