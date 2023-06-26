A big ‘Yes’ to all these things
Yes, Park City and across the nation should be investing in our children. We care about protecting the fetus then disregard the basic care after being born.
Yes, subsidies, a great opinion/perspective.
Yes, increased wage/incentives for child care workers, and improve qualified workers.
Yes, subsidized/free child care, and increased quality of education by investing in our future; eliminate tenure, support quality educational performance and implement measures to track quality teaching; increase fluency in multiple languages (U.S. is embarrassing, other countries raise multi-lingual children).
Yes, increase taxes for high income individuals and tax religious organizations!
Becky Sutton
Snyderville Basin
Should local child care be subsidized or “free”? Send your thoughts to editor@parkrecord.com, include your name and neighborhood/address, and we’ll get them published asap.
