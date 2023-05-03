Park Record letters to the editor

The Park City School District’s Equity Policy 1006 Feedback Forum on Monday started with the ground rules. Everyone was to remain respectful to the speakers, and applause was not allowed. We all gave a thumbs-up.

The majority of speakers were in favor. of the policy With anecdotal evidence from bullying to anti-Semitism, many of the accounts were heartbreaking. Albeit with some more emphatic than others, every single one of the speeches in favor ended in applause. The moderator reiterated that applause was not allowed, yet each outcome remained the same. Applause.

Then, a man opposing the policy argued resources would be better spent on improving academic achievement. Another man in the crowd began to clap. No aggressive words. No fist fighting. Just an obnoxious slow clap. He was asked by the moderator to stop. He continued. The moderator got visibly upset. The crowd, just regular Parkites, yelled awful things as they turned against him. He was escorted out.

Let’s take a step back from it all. A man supporting the opposing view was forcefully removed. Sure, he broke the agreed-upon rules. But so did everyone else who clapped for all those in support.

Equity Policy 1006 is specifically about inclusion – it says so in the first bullet point. So, where does this man, who supports an opposing view, fit in the realm of inclusivity?

The answer is as perplexing as the question. Where does he fit? Well, he does not. His treatment in violation of the rules was far different than those who had broken the rules before him. To the students who stood in support of 1006 — take some time to think about this as you learn and grow. How should someone that fundamentally disagrees with you be treated?

What I witnessed was very apparent. A dissenting opinion is not OK.

And that is not OK.

Brian George

