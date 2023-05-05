A lesson in Follies
Thank you Follies writers, actors, Egyptian Theatre staff and Park City for providing such an entertaining evening. After watching the show, we should all make note that it is possible for everyone to get along and have a good laugh as we reflect on our first-world problems.
It was a 5-star show! See you next year.
Leslie Masters
Synderville Basin
