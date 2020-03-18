A note from the publisher: Our commitment to the community remains strong in an unsettled time

Dear Park City community:

Together as a community after the emergence of COVID-19, we find ourselves in unprecedented and unsettled territory. I hope you are doing well navigating these extraordinary challenges today and in the near future.

Since 1880, The Park Record has been part of the fabric of this community. And now, our team appreciates its responsibility as your trusted news source. We are committed to delivering timely and accurate information and recognize that, in times of crisis, the sheer volume of information in a fluid news cycle represents the potential for misinformation. Rest assured, our news team accepts our responsibility as journalists and strives to be the most reliable source of information our readers can find.

We also appreciate the support and loyalty of the business and advertising community that has supported our commitment to journalism for many years. We understand the challenges you face, as we are facing them as well. We hope you will continue to rely on The Park Record to deliver the Park City community your messages of important information and hope. Thank you for your continued support.

Please communicate your feedback. In the prior three days, we’ve seen 174,000 page views on parkrecord.com. We understand our commitment to engage our audience and feed this voracious appetite. We know you need timely information in this ever-changing situation and take this responsibility very seriously. We also want to know how you’re being impacted by this crisis and learn of the stories we may be missing. Local news outlets such as The Park Record play a vital role in delivering news and information and in serving as a community forum. Help us be better and stronger.

Additionally, please stay safe and take precautions. As an example, most of our staff is working remotely in addition to practicing the safety measures that are being widely promoted. If, during this difficult time you are unable to reach someone at our offices, please contact me directly at 435-649-9014 ext. 15706 or by email at ab@parkrecord.com.

Together we will weather this storm and come out stronger on the other side.