A word about that ham …

Park Record letters to the editor

Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Holy One of Israel but some still observe this occasion by eating ham, which comes from an innocent, intelligent, and gentle creature. Animals should not be the centerpiece of this Holy day.

More than 130,000 pigs have already been killed in the U.S. and it’s only April. The cycle at a typical factory farm starts with breeding sows who are artificially impregnated and then immobilized for years in tiny metal “gestation stalls.” Their offspring are taken from them two weeks after birth and kept for six months, in filthy, crowded pens.

At the slaughterhouse, they are frequently dismembered and skinned while still conscious. A dozen traditionally agricultural states have already banned or restricted these practices since they are so inhumane.

This Easter, set a new tradition by serving a life-affirming, nonviolent, wholesome spread of vegetables, beans, grains, fruits, and maybe even a plant-based roast. Recipes are abundant online for “vegan Easter options.”

First mandated in the Garden of Eden, it’s the diet recommended by today’s leading plant-based practitioners.

Paxton Ryker

Park City