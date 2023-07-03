About the Lani Wilcox case
It appears from the article in The Park Record (“Dismissal of charges against tennis coach Lani Wilcox appealed by Summit County Attorney’s Office,” June 21) that Lani Wilcox acted in self-defense when attacked by one of her team members.
The young lady who hit the coach and kicked the assistant coach in the groin apparently has not been charged with assault and battery on two people, yet according to the article started the altercation by hitting the tennis coach in the face.
This young lady should be held accountable for her actions.
Trent Davis
Park Meadows
Editor’s note: The young lady was a minor at the time of the altercation. Therefore, any disciplinary or legal action against her would be confidential.
