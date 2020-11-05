Amy Roberts: Pause for a cause

Does anyone else feel like they’re being forced to watch the world’s most chaotic and intense ping-pong match — and while it’s a high-stakes competition and the outcome is critical, you’re just totally over it? But, here’s the rub, no matter how much you try to tune into something else, this match is the only thing available anywhere — online, on television, in conversation. You’re forced to watch, listen and discuss player one or player two, nothing else matters. Even if the information isn’t new, or you already have a favorite, too bad. There is no escape.

That’s how it feels to me right now. It’s either the election or the pandemic. A relentless two-topic content machine. The coverage and conversations are so concentrated, I’m not certain a mass shooting would garner many headlines or dialogue. Unless the shooter had COVID or was an undecided voter.

The persistent reporting and discussing of these two big stories has made it difficult for much else to find even a sliver of spotlight. Right now, any other topic is kind of like the third child in a family. You know they matter and you should be invested, but you’re so emotionally exhausted from the first two, it’s all you can do to just hand number three an iPad and wish them well.

Last week I had a call with an editor and other several writers. We were told, “Don’t bother pitching anything other than COVID or the election. They are the only stories until they’re not.” The editor went on to say readers simply weren’t clicking on other headlines, no matter how enticing. The ping-pong players are all that matter.

But of course they’re not. There are other things, important things, still happening. Maybe not as critical as the outcome of the election or stopping the spread of deadly virus, but that doesn’t mean they’re not significant.

For example, Friday’s Live PC Give PC is pretty essential. This year is the 10th annual online day of giving to support local nonprofits, which in turn boost our economy, employee thousands in our community and benefit all who live, work and play here.

Anyone who enjoys our trails, attends concerts, eats at a restaurant, goes skiing or otherwise spends time in Park City is directly impacted by a local nonprofit in some fashion. The trails we spend countless hours hiking and biking on are maintained by the nonprofit Mountain Trails Foundation; concerts and other forms of entertainment are provided by Park City Institute, Egyptian Theatre and Mountain Town Music; uninsured hospitality workers are healthy because of People’s Health Clinic; people who are struggling won’t go hungry thanks to The Christian Center; children have access to numerous recreation opportunities because of the Youth Sports Alliance; those who desire companionship can adopt a dog or a cat from Nuzzles & Co or Paws for Life.

In short, if there’s something that makes living in, playing in or visiting Park City better, there’s a nonprofit organization making sure it continues. Friday is our day to make sure the nonprofits we all benefit from can continue.

Since it first launched in 2011, Live PC Give PC has raised over $12 million for hundreds of organizations and has served as an incubator for many more. In the last decade, the day has become somewhat of a Park City holiday, with the vast majority of the community celebrating and participating in some form.

At the risk of bringing the focus back to an over-covered ping-pong player, the pandemic has financially clobbered many of the organizations we depend on. The demand for their services has increased, and their revenue has done the opposite.

For 24 hours this Friday, we all have a chance to flip the script and tune into something that deserves a little limelight right now. Find a nonprofit to donate to livepcgivepc.org.

