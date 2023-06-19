An invitation to the City Council candidates

Park Record letters to the editor

I am grateful to see so many people offer their time and energy to serve the Park City community by running for city council. I invite the candidates to consider that how you campaign matters as much as, if not more than, whether you win in the end, since only three of you nine candidates can be elected.

You will likely come across people who advise you to do whatever it takes to win the race, and then to adjust your tone and approach once you win. I understand some of the rationale behind this idea as it can be harder to make a difference for the community if you aren’t sitting on the council.

However, I would argue that choosing the mindset of “win at all costs” means a candidate agrees that causing collateral damage to the wider community is an acceptable price for victory. In some previous elections, the use of personal attacks and hardball tactics from various candidates increased division throughout the community, affected friendships, and harmed the ability of people to work together for years afterward. Is victory worth this cost? Are there other ways to campaign successfully?

I assume that all of you are running because you care about Park City and want it to be an even more awesome place to live and work and play. I recognize you may have strong opinions on what needs to be done and passionate disagreement about how best to do it. I invite you to challenge ideas, call out actions, and promote your vision for Park City in such a way that you minimize harming people who disagree with you, including other candidates and their supporters. In this way, you can successfully improve the community even if you are not elected to serve on the council.

Kris Campbell

Summit County resident (84098)

