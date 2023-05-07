Applause from opponents of new School District policy was verboten

Park Record letters to the editor

I encourage the Park City School District board to consider all perspectives by holding “good faith” public meetings, not “check the box” theater.

I now have much more appreciation for our County Council. In March, the council held a public meeting pertaining to the Dakota-Pacific project. The meeting was raucous with cheers, boos and whistling. The public lined up and everyone had an opportunity to say their piece. That is how a peoples’ republic is supposed to be, that’s America!

Conversely, on May 2, I attempted to participate in the Park City School District’s Feedback Forum in order to express my opposition to the so-called “‘Equity’ in Education” policy proposal. The board members were sadly truant from their own meeting.

The fact that the decision makers were absent mitigates the meeting’s legitimacy. Moreover, when “free speech” is curtailed, it isn’t free speech. The number of citizens allowed to speak was limited by lottery. The allotted time for the meeting was 60 minutes, but 40 of those minutes were squandered by preamble from staff. Heidi Matthews of the Family and Community Engagement Team was chiefly responsible for running out the clock by excessively explaining the obvious.

It was clear from the beginning that the cancellation of opposing points of view was the theme of the evening’s performance.

As the clock ticked on, Ms. Matthews ushered in a dozen or so students to provide orchestrated “testimony.” Finally, the taxpaying peasantry had permission to speak. The caveat was you had 60 seconds, about enough time to recite name, rank, and serial number. The speaker prior to my comments had the microphone wrenched from her hands when the timer hit 59 and nine-tenths seconds. While on deck, I realized that my prepared remarks would not be heard.

The Constitution reinforces the God given right for the public to redress the government for grievance. It was all folly by the time I was allow to speak for two reasons; the decision makers at whom the remarks were directed were absent, and with only 60 seconds my presentation was a mere abbreviation.

Applause from policy opponents was verboten and the reaction to unauthorized clapping was met with wild gesticulations from Ms. Matthews. This alleged public feedback forum was a one-sided charade. Applauding after a parent’s comment that the school should focus on academic achievement, I was admonished, warned, that I must comply with her previously stated unilateral dictates. I politely persisted and was shown the back door (unlike Rosa Parks, who was at least allowed to sit in the back of the bus).

Back at officer’s candidate school I learned that authority can be delegated, but not responsibility.

Many voices have yet to be heard. Many questions remain unanswered. I encourage the SchoolBoard to preside over an open Q&A Town Hall on this policy.

Jerry Heck

Oakley