Are these policies strong enough?

Park Record letters to the editor

I attended the Park City School District’s school board forum on May 2, where feedback was requested from the community on the new Equity Policy. I wanted to hear firs-hand why people were opposing the new policy, purpose of which is to provide equality for ALL students. I was there to listen and learn.

The forum was very well facilitated by a long-time PCSD teacher, Heidi Matthews, who began the session by establishing the “meeting agreements” to create a neutral environment allowing for all opinions to be heard. Heidi asked the audience to give a thumbs-up of agreement to those rules which were centered around respect, and clearly stated those who did not follow the rules would be asked to leave.

For the most part, people offered their opinions in a respectful manner, and I learned a rational reason for opposing the policy. The main opposition seems to center around accountability of the administration to adhere to and implement policies that already exist regarding anti-bullying, and that the administration’s time should be spent on academics rather than on a new policy the opponents deem unnecessary. Although I do not agree with this position, I was able to listen, and more importantly, hear their point of view since it was presented in a respectful way.

However, there was a small cluster of the audience that refused to abide by the meeting agreements established for the forum. Several times one man bellowed rude, sarcastic, and very disrespectful comments like “Ignore it!” when Heidi presented the meeting rules. Finally, when two men from this group became belligerent, they were escorted out by a police officer. As they were departing, one woman said, “They were your rules, not ours.”

I wanted to ask them: what rules would you put in place if you had been running that meeting?

I applaud the action taken by Heidi and the staff who ran the forum for holding these people accountable to the established rules. I believe this is what the naysayers of the policy are requesting – when rules are put in place, hold people accountable to them.

If there are anti-bullying policies in place in our schools that establish rules of behavior, are they being adhered to in instances of racism and antisemitism? Are the policies strong enough? I do not know these answers. Perhaps this is why we need a new policy and I trust our elected school board to put policies in place to protect our children. What I do know is the PCSD set a defining example at the forum that applies to adults and children alike.

More than anything, I believe Tuesday’s forum was about our community’s ability or inability to communicate effectively with one another. We need to be able to listen and hear opinions that may not be congruent with our own. After the meeting, I approached a small group of people whose opinion I did not agree with, but who spoke with respect in presenting their view. I acknowledged to them my appreciation for their manner.

They shook my hand in return gratitude. That gives me hope.

Ann Bloomquist

Hideout