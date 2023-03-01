Betty Diaries: Friend on a powder day

Kate-Sonnick

It started last Tuesday night. We could all feel it coming on. Sweaty palms. Heart palpitations. The inability to concentrate. An uncontrollable urge to reorganize the sock drawer. We knew it would be big and it might just take us all out. The reports coming over the internet confirmed it.

Severity moderate: possible threat to life and property. Alert in effect from 7:31 PM (MST) February 21, until 5:00 AM (MST), February 23.

Wasatch, watch your back. It was coming in heavy. It was coming in loud. There was no stopping it. I imagined an old-timey weatherman named Chuck with a pornstar mustache and a plaid blazer, furiously typing the report; his caps-lock button fully engaged, asterisks flying in every direction; he’s firing on all ellipses points now, unable to control it, the fever fully raging.

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY…

Chuck had no time for the Five Ws of investigative reporting. Tonight, he would need only three.

*WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 feet.

*WHERE…Wasatch Back.

*WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

I cleared my calendar for the next day and began to devise my strategy. I set two alarms. I lined up my quiver. I contemplated equipment, layers, transportation. I diamond-stoned my edges. I loaded up my Nespresso maker. Just then, my iPhone pinged. It was my friend Stacey.

Skiing tomorrow?

I paused before responding. Friend on a powder day? Maybe. I mean, Stacey’s awesome, but I live on the bus line, 10 minutes from the resort and she lives way the hell out in Pinebrook. It could take her hours to get into town. I decided to play it vague and replied simply, “Deer Valley.”

The response came back in an instant.

OK, DV it is! Let’s take the shuttle to Empire!

Shuttle to Empire? What shuttle to Empire? I had no idea what she was talking about. All I wanted to know was how early could she get here. I figured if she could scoop me by 7:15 at the very latest, we’d have a chance at first chair.

After an exchange of stupid powder memes, I put my phone on “Do not disturb” and went to bed. It was 7:48 PM.

I woke up the next morning at 5:39 and texted Stacey to see if she was going to be able to get out of her driveway. She said she was about to go out and shovel and would let me know ASAP. I went outside to let the dog out and the snow was thigh-high and still dumping. I could feel avy bombs going off in the distance. Or maybe that was my heart pounding.

By 6:42 I was three coffees in, suited up and standing by the door with my boots on and my skis at the ready. Just then, Stacey texted that she’d finished shoveling and was almost on her way. The clock was ticking but we still had a shot.

Three minutes later, she called with the news. The snowplow guy had just come down the street and now she was blocked in. She would have to reshovel.

“Just take the shuttle to Empire and I’ll meet you up there,” she said.

So here’s the move. You take the bus to the transit center and wait for the purple line that takes you all the way up the pass and drops you right outside the Montage, just across from the Deer Valley Empire Lodge.

Why had I never thought of this before? I’d certainly used it over the summer to do bus laps on my mountain bike. Now, thanks to my friend, I was on the purple bus by 8:12 AM.

At 8:29, I was making my way up through knee-deep pow to the Empire Lift. Second chair! A guy on line in front of me was wearing a knit headband instead of a helmet. I watched, silently judging, as the snow gradually covered the top of his head. By 9:15, the lifties had everything set and they finally started loading. I got on the lift with three guys, all whipped into a powder frenzy.

It was gray. It was nuking. And I was about to exit the chairlift into nearly waist-deep pow. The three guys pushed off to the right. I went left. I stood for a moment, looking down at the expanse of untouched snow. I had no desire to take out my iPhone.

The monologist Spalding Gray called such slices of time “the perfect moment.” He said, “Once attained, we can return home in peace, until, in need of another such moment, we head out again.”

That’s when I dropped into heaven. Turn after turn of Stay Puft marshmallow squish, nearly choking on full face shots. It was the deepest, untracked resort pow I’d ever skied. Thankful for good reflexes and a high DIN setting, I paused just before the run-out to catch my breath and glanced back up the mountain. There were bodies everywhere. Complete carnage. A liftie later told me they found 40 skis buried in the snow that day.

I made my way down and texted Stacey, “Should I wait at the bottom of Empire?” I was already in need of another Spalding Gray moment, but this one would be even more perfect in the company of a friend.