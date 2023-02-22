Betty Diaries: Lost and found

Kate-Sonnick-3

Happy Presidents Day, or Presidents Week or February break — or whatever they’re calling it these days. As far as I’m concerned, it’s as good an excuse as any to take the day off and go skiing.

There are some major winter storms brewing as I write this. At the moment though, there’s not much left in the way of fresh unless you’re feeling mildly adventurous. Or hopelessly optimistic.

Fueled by a bit of both and several cups of Park City Roasters Ethiopian, it seemed like a good day to cruise around looking for things. Maybe I’d find a few stashes of leftovers in the trees. Or some fresh-baked pow that had yet to be hacked into ice chunks. I’d take whatever got lost in the crush of visitors skiing over the past week. At least that was my hope riding up the Crescent Lift at Park City Mountain the other day.

Instead of freshies, what I found was a buried ski pole, just the tip. A tube of sunscreen. A lonely glove. And enough discarded beer cans to make a Mormon lose his calling. You know. The stuff that accidentally gets dropped or carelessly tossed from the chairlift.

Which made me wonder about the secret life of all that stuff that somehow makes its way off the chair into the otherwise pristine snow and barren sagebrush. Does it get dropped on purpose in an enterprising attempt to get the goods? “I swear, officer. I didn’t mean to duck the rope. I was just looking for my iPhone!”

Passing over Silver King, I spy a glint of emerald and silver twinkling in the snow. The first tracks of a moose or a deer encircle the object, leaving an enviable path in the otherwise virgin snow. Clearly, no miner’s booty is at stake here. Do yewww, Mountain Dew.

Next, I see a black leather mitten, a stark contrast in the blanket of white below. It seems to be waving a cheery hello. Or maybe it’s a desperate SOS. Either way, from what I can tell drifting 50 feet above it in the Crescent chair, it’s a heated Hestra, for chrissake. I’m reasonably certain I can make out the faint glow of its battery indicators. Do you have any idea how much those mitts go for?

Things like this make me sadder than a one-person loveseat on Valentine’s Day. I picture the Hestra’s other mitt, the one lying cozy and warm in a ski drawer. Its owner occasionally opening the drawer and wondering why she can’t quite bring herself to toss it. At the very least, she could try tossing it off the lift so it might have a fighting chance of finding its mate. For now, it’s living its best life, taken along on backpacking trips to help remove stuck tent stakes. Being used as a super-bougie heated oven mitt. Pretty sure they carry those at Gorsuch. If not, they should.

My silent reverie is broken by the stranger riding up the lift with me. He suddenly starts loudly talking to himself and I realize he’s taken a business call on his smartphone. From the sound of it, he’s holding an intense and obviously very important negotiation. I turn up the volume on my AirPods, unable to unhear snippets of his conversation. “Why don’t you circle back on that,” and “You can’t believe the double clicks we’re getting on this property” and “Well, we’ll just let the market decide what it’s worth.”

I glance down at the white landscape passing below me as I hear him asking whether the caller has any idea how many millions he has under contract at the moment. I mentally calculate the distance to the ground, which looks soft enough for a safe landing should I jump.

My mind turns to a story my father loved to tell. I think of it often as I’m riding the lift. It involved the day he took his law partner Justin skiing for the first time. If there’s one thing my father taught me about lawyers, it’s that they tend to be extremely literal. Justin was as concrete and factual as they come. Not to mention anxious about his first chairlift ride. He was especially nervous about what would happen when they reached the top. How was he supposed to get off the lift?

Justin listened carefully as my father outlined the procedure for the impending disembarkment. “When we get to the top, I’ll raise the safety bar. And then you’ll get off the lift.” As they neared the tiny shack at the crest of the hill, my father raised the bar and Justin did just as he was told. He got off the lift. And dropped right into the safety net below.

Not all that drops from a lift is lost. Not all is found. Some things exist in that in-between place, patiently waiting for the next round of fresh snow to cover over wherever they were left behind.