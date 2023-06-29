Betty Diaries: Pickleball — you call this a game?

Kate-Sonnick-copy

I’d just finished a mountain bike ride and was sitting in my car at the trailhead, absentmindedly checking my texts after starting up the engine. I heard someone rapping on the window. I looked up and there stood an irate young woman, scowling at me.

I rolled down the window and she said, “There’s no idling in Park City!”

“I’m sorry,” I said as I got ready to pull out of the spot. “I had no idea!”

Of course, she’s right about the harmful carbon emissions. I’m sorry, Karen, it won’t happen again. But there was even more truth to her statement than I think she realized.

Stand still on Park Avenue for any random five minutes and you’ll see it. Kids rolling on skateboards, middle-aged men in Lycra sprinting up the hill, a group of rugby players grunting around a white ball in City Park, mountain bikers in full-face helmets en route to shred the gnar. Forget Newton. Park City’s first law of motion: There is absolutely no idling.

And around here, peer pressure to be a body in constant motion can be as inspiring as it is annoying.

Take pickleball, for example. I’d managed to avoid it for years while seemingly everyone I knew slowly succumbed like a zombie to a loud noise. I didn’t get it. In my mind, pickleball was pretty much in the same league as slip ‘n slide or kick the can. Besides, I’d already broken an elbow trying to hop a speed bump on my bike and blown out an Achilles ripping through moguls. I wasn’t about to rupture a hammy dinking in the kitchen.

But last week, there I was, standing with my friends in the middle of a bank of pickleball courts at Willow Creek Park. “What the hell is going on. I’ve never seen it so crowded,” muttered an old guy in a knee brace and a T-shirt emblazoned with the words I’d hit that.

Clusters of pickleballers gathered; chatting, performing elaborate stretching routines and eyeing the competition. Young and old; six packs and beer guts; soccer moms and dad bods; hackers and podium pros. They were all there.

“GREEN!! WHERE IS GREEN?! YOU’RE UP!” a sweaty, red-faced man yelled into the crowd. I had no idea who Green was, but I was pretty sure he was in for it when and if he had the pickleballs to show up.

My friend Kathy explained that foursomes waiting for a court are expected to put their paddles into color-coded slots. And you better be ready when you’re up. Some of these ballers take their cornichons very seriously.

Finally it was our turn. We started lobbing a neon-yellow ball back and forth. I’d played tennis and ping-pong as a kid, and this felt like a mash-up of the two. Running, lunging, serving and doing my best to keep track of the tricky scoring: it was definitely a workout, physically and mentally. I don’t know if it was the mountain air and sunshine or a rush of endorphins, but it didn’t take long for the realization to hit me. Dammit. The zombies were right. Pickleball is fun.

In a town full of Olympians, pro athletes and adrenaline junkies, I’d finally found it. An athletic activity—dare I say sport—that was more of a party than a suffer-fest. Sure, there are those hardcore ballers whose sole mission is to make pickle juice out of you, but it seems to me the majority of players are just looking to sweat, make new friends and have a good time outdoors. What a concept.

There’s a name for this idea. It’s called “party pace.” And it’s about more than a constant state of speed. I first learned about #partypace through the popular bicycling Instagram feed @pathlesspedaled.

“There’s more to cycling than just placing on a podium,” says Russ Orca. Russ and his partner Laura Crawford coined the hashtag in 2009 after pedaling 15,000 miles across the U.S. and New Zealand.

“There’s an entrenched idea that hard and fast is the only way to ride a bike,” Russ says. He points out that even the vocabulary involved reflects a combative approach: dropped, hammer, hurt yourself, A and B groups, attack. “For us, bicycling is a pleasure in itself.”

If you ask me, the notion of party pace has wheels beyond the bike. It’s a mindset for sport, and life. It encourages the idea that all bodies in motion will remain in motion — especially if it’s a celebration. And while athletic competition can be exhilarating and joyful, it’s not the only reason to compete. Sport can also be play.

On Saturday, I joined in my second round of pickleball with a bunch of friends at some empty courts we found. (If I tell you where, they’ll have to kill me.) We played for two hours and in the end, we all agreed to meet up this week for more. We decided this time there will be barbecue and beer involved. And on the morning after, if need be, I will rely on a tried-and-true hangover cure. Pickle juice.

There’s no shame in that game.