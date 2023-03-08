Betty Diaries: Whoomp, there it is

Kate-Sonnick-1

It was 9:07 on Monday morning and my group chat was blowing up. The word on the hill was that Park City Mountain was going to stay open until April 29. The world wide webs later confirmed that the actual closing date would be April 23, but hey, anything’s possible this year. In a season with some of the earliest resort openings in years, over 450 inches of snowfall to date and what some say have been the best pow days of their lives, we #cantstopwontstop skiing.

To put this in perspective, 450 inches is nearly 40 feet — about the height of one of those multi-million dollar shacks up in Promontory. With that much white stuff, it’s no wonder PCM is staying open an extra two weeks. And we still have about two months to go. With a little luck, we could hit the height of the spire Dakota Pacific is proposing over in Kimball Junction.

The last time PCM stayed open this late was back in the ’90s, when the average annual income was less than $30K, “Whoomp (There it Is)” was No. 2, Alicia Silverstone was clueless, fanny packs and scrunchies weren’t ironic and locals were pining for the good old days when it was all about silver ore instead of Olympic gold.

I’m aware that Alta already has Park City beat by about 200 inches. But this isn’t really about big measuring-stick energy. Not to get too deep, but the real question is: How are we going to make the most of this precious extra time in the ski season?

Back in the group chat, the talk was all about having more time for apres, Gaper Day, tailgates, naked skiing, pond skims, jorts…you know, all the things we love about spring skiing. In the neverending season of 2022-23, we’d be, as one friend put it, “All accelerator, no brake.”

I proposed a tailgate drinking game based on the game Dictionary. In case you’ve never played it, each round consists of one player picking a weird word from the dictionary. The rest of the players make up fake definitions. Those are then read aloud by the selector, along with the actual definition. Then players have to guess which one is correct as hilarity ensues. Only in my version of the game, instead of random dictionary words, players are given the name of a ski trail in Park City or Deer Valley and have to guess where it came from.

So, pour yourself a Double Jack and play along. No Googling!

Solid Muldoon

A shortbread cookie favored by Otto Carpenter who started Park City’s first ski club, Snow Park, in 1947. A petrified prehistoric giant with a tail that was unearthed in Beulah, Colorado — the missing link proving Darwin was right. Park City miner’s slang for large, frozen piles of elk poop.

Silver Queen

A hot-looking older dude who’s a big fan of Gay Ski Week. The Norwegian athlete Rakel Wahl who amassed a record number of silver medals in the 1952 Olympic Games. Nickname of Susanna Egeria Bransford Emery Holmes Delitch Engalitchef, who made her fortune from the Silver King mine.

Double Jack

A sledgehammer used to make dynamite holes in rock. The favored apres drink of local workers after a long day in the Silver King mine. The name of a character in the 1932 western film classic Outlaw Justice which was shot on location in Utah.

High Card

After-hours strip poker games in the back room of one of the 50 saloons in old-time Old Town. A studious nerd who becomes funny only after all of his friends eat a gummy. One of 52 cards in a deck that has the power to control world order.

How many more tailgate games and apres cocktails and epic storm cycles are left in the ski season of 2022-23? That remains to be seen. But sometime in late April or early May — whoomp, there it is. It will all be over.

And that makes me sad. One less season in my life. One less winter doing the one big thing that brought me out West in the first place. I look out the window over the top of my Macbook at the enormous rooftop cornice of snow and icicles that hovers ominously over the walkway of my condo building. It could all come crashing down at any time. I watch in silence as the snow once again begins to fall.