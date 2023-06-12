Bravo, Leslie Harlow

Park Record letters to the editor

Thunderous applause, stomping of feet and a standing ovation! Bravo, diva!

That is all for Leslie Harlow and all she has done for our mountain community. World-class classical chamber music performances that would not have existed were gifted to us all by her passion, talents, and determination. Leslie and her love and co-star Russell gave us their very best – which it turns out was exceptional. Viola and clarinet are damn sexy when played together by the “Hard Workin Harlows”!

Five decades of wonder on many stages! The Deer Valley Chamber Music Festival, Park City Chamber Music Festival, Park City International Film Music Festival and now The Beethoven Festival — all created, nurtured, labored over, and loved by that girl from Texas who arrived with a fiddle in her hand. Leslie understood the beauty and impact performing arts has as a critical place for elevating and inspiring human existence.

Leslie Blackburn Harlow, rest in symphonic peace. Great Performance and it will be remembered by all lucky enough to be in attendance.

Theatrically, musically and locally I am your friend and admirer!

Randy Barton

Park City