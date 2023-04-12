Can the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center survive?

Park Record letters to the editor

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah (WRCNU) is being forced to vacate the Carol Conroy Browning Animal Shelter, which was built specifically for animal care and human education. Ogden City had generously allowed WRCNU to use the facility for 12 years but plans to demolish the building in order to expand the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park.

They are the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation center in Northern Utah. Since 2009, they have treated over 34,000 wildlife patients. Moving by September will be difficult or impossible without help. They will need funding to acquire a facility. The property must meet local zoning regulations and specific state and federal guidelines. Without the services of WRCNU, thousands of patients will have to be euthanized and future patients, with no place to go, will be left to suffer and die.

Please ask Ogden City officials to consider extending their timeline. An extension is needed by April 30 or they will be forced to shut their doors to new patients. They would appreciate prospects on potential facilities and/or property that they can use as a short-term solution.

Please help. Their website has a petition that can be signed.

Jean Tabin

Park City