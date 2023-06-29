Can we co-locate child care and elder care?

Park Record letters to the editor

I have followed with interest the discussions in regards to the dearth of affordable child care in our community and the proposals for Park City Municipal to provide funding to subsidize the same.

I believe that, if as a society we were to invest more in early childhood support and education, the benefits to be realized would be exponentially more than we spend.

However, for me this debate in part recalls the recent controversy regarding the potential relocation of the Park City Senior Center and the city’s alleged underfunding of support for seniors. I too am in favor of providing greater support to the folks responsible for building Park City into the excellent community it is today and who wish to age in place here. We owe them our gratitude. I wonder then if there aren’t synergies that could be created and exploited in serving these two groups.

As this effort moves forward I urge our community leadership to investigate the possibility of co-locating child care and elder care in a common facility. Research shows that so-called “Intergenerational Shared Sites” increase the health and wellbeing of both young and older participants, reduce social isolation and create cost efficiencies.

Imagine a Pre-K located in an elder care facility. Picture seniors painting watercolors with children, reading stories or lending their wisdom and culture to a new generation. Heck, while we’re at it, why not throw in doggy daycare for good measure!

But seriously, this combination permits communities to access dual sources of funding and minimizes duplication of some expenses. This approach is not new and it has demonstrated benefits for the communities that have embraced it. Perhaps a public/private partnership could be created involving a private elder care provider and the Park City School District with financial support provided by our large employers?

This community has a history of thinking big. This is a comparatively small endeavor that could yield benefit for multiple generations.

Alex Natt

Snyderville

