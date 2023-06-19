Child care is the responsibility of local government
Thank you to the Park City Council for their careful consideration of Park City Cares About Kids’ proposal and we urge them to approve and fully fund the $2 million ask.
Why is it the responsibility of local government (i.e. taxpayers) to help fund early child care and education? It’s because the impact IS local. This community will work only when our workforce and their families contribute and thrive. Access to high quality child care and early education along with affordable housing are core to the foundation of a strong community.
Cost of child care increased dramatically over the past several years. PC Tots, the only non profit in Park City that offers full time childcare on a sliding scale, spends $1,600-$2,000 per child.
Competitive compensation and benefits for teachers drive the most of the cost of care. Federal COVID enabled providers to continue serving families as costs rose over the past couple of years. The costs are permanent, but federal funding is not. PC Tots will lose over $640,000 annually in COVID funding in the coming year. Tuition increases and philanthropy alone cannot close this gap.
Park City Cares About Kids recommends funding of $2 million, eligibility inclusive of families who live or work in Park City, and sliding income qualifications. The proposal, as presented, considers the incomes of our school teachers, grocery cashiers, food service workers, non profit employees, and public servants and helps financial viability of providers. Partial funding or imposing stricter eligibility restrictions will significantly reduce the ability to help stabilize the existing fragile system of care and completely inhibit capacity building sorely needed to address the community’s unmet childcare need.
We strongly urge Park City Council to approve and fully fund Park City Cares About Kids.
Deborah and Forrest Danson
Thaynes Canyon
