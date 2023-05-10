Park Record letters to the editor

May 12 is national childcare Provider Appreciation Day. We are extremely fortunate to have fantastic local providers caring for and educating our youngest community members. Please join me in showing our appreciation for our wonderful providers including: Alpine Adventures, Black Diamond, Creekside Kids, Deer Valley Child Care, Evan’s Day Care, Heaven’s Little Angels, Little Adventures Children’s Center at Canyons, Lil Oaklies Childcare, Little Miners Montessori, Holy Cross Ministries, Park City Cooperative Preschool, Park City Kids Camp, Park City Recreation Summer Day Camp, PC Tots, Peck’s Playschool, PEEK Program, local private, public and charter school preschool and after-care programs, Soaring Wings International Montessori School, Stepping Stone Academy, Wildlings Mountain Camp and Wildstar.

The Early Childhood Alliance has and will continue to advocate for more support for these essential providers so that they can keep doing the incredible and critical work that they do every day.

In our community, like so many across the country, problematic trends in childcare have only gotten worse since the pandemic began. Program costs have increased, while waiting lists continue to get longer. Childcare centers are losing workers and may close their doors or classrooms because they cannot compete with the rising wages and benefits offered in other industries.

This Provider Appreciation Day, let’s show our gratitude for those who support and develop the social, emotional and physical care of our youngest children. They are the workers that make all work possible. We must fairly compensate the people who care for and educate our children, who are currently some of the lowest paid, but most heavily relied upon professionals in our community.

Join us in celebrating Provider Appreciation Day by committing to better fund the childcare workforce and finally treating providers like the professionals they are. It’s the absolute least we can do.

Kristen Schulz, director, Early Childhood Alliance/Park City Community Foundation

Park City